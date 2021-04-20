Alta Bistro
104-4319 Main St, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
| +1 604-932-2582
Photo courtesy of Alta Bistro
Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 11pm
Alta BistroWhen two locals opened Alta Bistro—an intimate room with the urban look of exposed HVAC ducts and concrete floors unlike anything else in the village—it altered Whistler’s culinary landscape. The food was equally audacious, hearty options enlivened with something different, like garam masala boudin noir, for example, and a cassoulet of chorizo and smoked pork belly. The great ambience and solid kitchen make this a perennial hot spot favored by actors attending the Whistler Film Festival and pro riders who just ripped it up at April’s World Ski and Snowboard Festival. Want to dine and drink (from an impressive wine list) with the cool kids when in Whistler? This is your bistro.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Alta Bistro: Farm-to-Table Dining in Whistler
Every time I visit Alta Bistro I am thoroughly impressed by the food, as well as the restaurant's passionate and knowledgeable staff. Alta boasts an exciting and ever-changing set menu, which features local produce, meat, fish and artisanal products. The menu is not only locally focused and creatively curated, but affordable in comparison to other local hotspots.
One of my most memorable meals at Alta started with a fresh beet salad, followed by an entrée that paired tender pork belly with fresh baked corn bread, an apple slaw and delectable reduction. For desert I devoured a pink peppercorn and pink lady apple semifreddo, the perfect finish to a rich and satisfying meal. Did I mention their wine-list and house-made cocktails are tremendous? Alta is a must visit for anyone who values locally sourced food and expects attention to detail in their culinary adventures.
Reservations are recommended, but you can often snag a seat for one or two patrons at the bar.
