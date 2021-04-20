Alta Bistro: Farm-to-Table Dining in Whistler

Every time I visit Alta Bistro I am thoroughly impressed by the food, as well as the restaurant's passionate and knowledgeable staff. Alta boasts an exciting and ever-changing set menu, which features local produce, meat, fish and artisanal products. The menu is not only locally focused and creatively curated, but affordable in comparison to other local hotspots.



One of my most memorable meals at Alta started with a fresh beet salad, followed by an entrée that paired tender pork belly with fresh baked corn bread, an apple slaw and delectable reduction. For desert I devoured a pink peppercorn and pink lady apple semifreddo, the perfect finish to a rich and satisfying meal. Did I mention their wine-list and house-made cocktails are tremendous? Alta is a must visit for anyone who values locally sourced food and expects attention to detail in their culinary adventures.



Reservations are recommended, but you can often snag a seat for one or two patrons at the bar.