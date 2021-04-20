ALT Hotel
6080 Viscount Rd, Mississauga, ON L4V 0A1, Canada
| +1 905-362-4337
Not Your Grandmother's Airport HotelThe first thing you notice when you enter the ALT Hotel, located right next to Pearson International Airport, is the giant wall of Instagram photos. Any hotel who makes art out of a photo sharing app that didn't even exist three years ago is a-okay in my book!
The ALT Hotel is perhaps the world's most perfect no-frills hotel: there's no room service, no in-room coffee maker, no wasted space in the room, no fancy toiletries. But there is a 24/7 grab-and-go station in the lobby with freshly packaged food, prepared on site. There's also a very comfortable seating area with a huge sectional sofa and fireplace that feels more like your best friend's living room than a hotel.
The ALT beats every other cookie cutter chain airport hotel I've ever stayed in. I stayed at the hotel one evening before my 6am flight to the United States out of Pearson Airport. Its convenient location right next to YYZ meant that I only had to leave my hotel at 4:15am to be in line to clear US Customs when they opened at 4:30am (right now there's a bus system; however, in the future there will be a monorail).
The best thing about the ALT chain, which you'll find throughout Canada? Every room is the same price. Every day. 365 days a year. How budget friendly is that?