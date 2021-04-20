Alsace Wine Route
In few places but Alsace can oenophiles drive 100 miles and meet more than 1,000 wine producers, all with a backdrop of medieval châteaus and postcard-perfect villages. The Alsace Wine Route consists of five regions: Pays de Wissembourg, Vignoble de Strasbourg, Coeur d’Alsace, La Route des Vins Sud-Alsace, and Terre et Vins au Pays de Colmar. If you only have a day or so to explore, base yourself some 45 minutes south of Strasbourg in Colmar, a medieval town with cobblestone streets and a Gothic church from the 13th century. Here, you can visit Domaine Robert Karcher et Fils and Domaine Viticole de la Ville de Colmar for free tastings of the region’s dry riesling, full-bodied gewürztraminer, and range of pinot noirs. West of Colmar, there are three other notable vineyard stops: Domaine Weinbach in Kaysersberg, Domaine Josmeyer in Wintzenheim, and Domaine Emile Beyer in Eguisheim (one of France’s most beautiful villages, renowned for its Issenheim wine and museum dedicated entirely to Muenster cheese).