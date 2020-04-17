Al's Italian Beef
If you’ve finished your hot dog and want to try another classic Chicago
sandwich, opt for the Italian beef. This sublime sub—an Italian-style roll stacked with thinly sliced roast beef and served au jus (with ample gravy)—is one of the city’s great lunches. The staple is thought to have first been popularized during the Great Depression when meat was scarce. To make the most of his limited supplies, Chicago street peddler Anthony Ferrari would slice the beef very thin, then stuff it into freshly baked rolls. He sold the sandwich at a neighborhood food stand and delivered it to factory workers around the city until, years later, his son opened Al’s Italian Beef in Chicago’s Little Italy
. The shop still serves its signature sandwich dipped in gravy and topped with a secret spice blend.