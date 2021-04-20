Funny Story

Here's my advice if ever near the Alps between Switzerland and Italy...take a ride on a tram. Now here's the fine print...make sure it comes back. The story goes like this: a happy couple decides to go up the tram to take in the views. I, of course, thought this would be a great opportunity to practice my Italian with the tram operator. She was so pleasant and said she'd be right back. Waiting and waiting and no tram. There I was hanging off the observation deck yelling "heeeeeeelp" at the top of my lungs while my husband looked for a way down. Stranded, hung over (damn that wine and cheese binge!) and wearing that cute white turtleneck I though would be perfect for the day, we began our 5-hour hike down a cow path. There in the isolated parking lot exhausted and smelling of high heavens it dawned on us...I can't speak a lick of Italian! These are the joys of traveling the world. Oh, and enjoy your tram ride (both ways).