Alps
Brandenberg Alps, 6234, Austria
Italian Alps from AboveMy husband and I visited Italy in May, flying into and out of Milan. It was our first trip to Italy, and I knew as we flew over the stunning Italian Alps that it was going to be a trip to remember. We both love to be outdoors and have hiked in some of the most beautiful places in the world, but nothing I'd seen before was as amazing as the Alps from above. The clouds tickling the mountain summits, the sharpness of the jagged peaks, and the sun reflecting off the snow combined for a scene I won't soon forget.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Funny Story
Here's my advice if ever near the Alps between Switzerland and Italy...take a ride on a tram. Now here's the fine print...make sure it comes back. The story goes like this: a happy couple decides to go up the tram to take in the views. I, of course, thought this would be a great opportunity to practice my Italian with the tram operator. She was so pleasant and said she'd be right back. Waiting and waiting and no tram. There I was hanging off the observation deck yelling "heeeeeeelp" at the top of my lungs while my husband looked for a way down. Stranded, hung over (damn that wine and cheese binge!) and wearing that cute white turtleneck I though would be perfect for the day, we began our 5-hour hike down a cow path. There in the isolated parking lot exhausted and smelling of high heavens it dawned on us...I can't speak a lick of Italian! These are the joys of traveling the world. Oh, and enjoy your tram ride (both ways).