Alpine Spa Bürgenstock, 6006 Weggis, Switzerland

Alpine Spa, Bürgenstck Some thermal baths are better than others. This new mile-high spa/wellness facility, part of the multi-property Bürgenstock resort complex, opened in late 2017, and is Switzerland’s best new spa, hands down. Like many spas located in hotels, its open to non-guests. The sprawling multilevel 10,000 square meter wellness facility is home to a wrap-around infinity thermal bath that is perched on a windswept ledge overlooking Vierwaldstatersee and is one of the most exposed thermal baths in the world—not for vertigo sufferers. Inside, there are dozens of other thermal baths, natural eco-pools, saunas, steam rooms, and a variety of other treatments like Kneipp foot baths, rain-showers and infra-red rooms, post-modern light therapy nap shells, and a whole lot of relaxation rooms with loungers dressed in minimalist beige with alpine views galore. Massage treatments are available too, as is an exercise room. Admission is a steep 119CHF ($121 USD) for three hours of usage, but includes scenic roundtrip transport on the boat and funicular to the resort from Lucerne Station. An extra 25CHF gives you a 25-minute head and neck massage.