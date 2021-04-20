Flying Above the Canadian Rockies
Instead of staring up at the spectacular Canadian Rockies, imagine soaring just inches above their majestic peaks. Alpine Helicopters sightseeing tours begin from the Canmore Municipal Heli-port just minutes from downtown, and fly over the iconic Three Sisters just moments after take off. The views continue across pristine wilderness into the heart of Banff National Park and west to Mt. Assiniboine, which is often called the Matterhorn of the Canadian Rockies. Three separate tours—varying in length from 12 to 30 minutes—make Alpine Helicopter sightseeing tours surprisingly affordable, even for families.