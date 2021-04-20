Where are you going?
Alpine Helicopters

91 Bow Valley Trail, Canmore, AB T1W 1N8, Canada
| +1 403-678-4802
Flying Above the Canadian Rockies Canada

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 5pm

Instead of staring up at the spectacular Canadian Rockies, imagine soaring just inches above their majestic peaks. Alpine Helicopters sightseeing tours begin from the Canmore Municipal Heli-port just minutes from downtown, and fly over the iconic Three Sisters just moments after take off. The views continue across pristine wilderness into the heart of Banff National Park and west to Mt. Assiniboine, which is often called the Matterhorn of the Canadian Rockies. Three separate tours—varying in length from 12 to 30 minutes—make Alpine Helicopter sightseeing tours surprisingly affordable, even for families. 
By Jeff Bartlett , AFAR Local Expert

