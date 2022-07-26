Alpha60
Get the Melbourne look at this homegrown hero of the fashion scene, which has two showrooms on stylish Flinders Lane. Start at the street-level store, which features capsule collections and limited-edition pieces, then head outside and follow the mannequins up the stairs to the main event—a flagship space with a row of cathedral windows and a vaulted wooden ceiling. You can shop the entire Alpha60 men’s and women’s range here, from graphic tees and perfectly tapered trousers to quirky smock tops and simple, draped dresses.