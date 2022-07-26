Where are you going?
Alpha60

201 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Website
| +61 3 9663 3002
Alpha60 Melbourne Australia

More info

Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon, Tue, Sat 10am - 6pm
Wed, Thur 10am - 7pm
Fri 10am - 8pm

Alpha60

Get the Melbourne look at this homegrown hero of the fashion scene, which has two showrooms on stylish Flinders Lane. Start at the street-level store, which features capsule collections and limited-edition pieces, then head outside and follow the mannequins up the stairs to the main event—a flagship space with a row of cathedral windows and a vaulted wooden ceiling. You can shop the entire Alpha60 men’s and women’s range here, from graphic tees and perfectly tapered trousers to quirky smock tops and simple, draped dresses.
By Eleani Purcell , AFAR Local Expert

Travel Greener on an EV Road Trip in Colorado
Spain Will Make (Some) Train Travel Free This Fall
Get $800 in Gift Cards or 80,000 Airline Miles With Citi Premier’s Best-Ever Introductory Offer
Spend a Perfect Weekend in Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende
