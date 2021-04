Fancy Finds at Alpataco

Alpataco derives its name from a native bush that grows in the Mendoza province and has deep radiating roots. This family-run business believes the Alpataco bush symbolizes their mission, a store that represents Mendoza and its rich cultural traditions. It's a higher-end boutique selling local wines and elegant wine accessories (storage boxes, wine stoppers, leather stands, handmade bottle openers), overnight bags and hats made with quality leather and ornate mates with leather materas (carrying cases). Closed on Sundays. Peatonal Sarmiento 184; +54 261 429 7386