Park City's Public Art Main St, Park City, UT 84060, USA

Public Art Display Park City's Public Art Advisory Board has advocated for artistic installments all over town, from Main Street to the Rail Trail and more. Sculptures abound on streets, trails and roundabouts. Check out the Public Art Map on the City website for a guide to nearly two dozen installations, from decorated bus stop shelters to statues. There's also a collection of hand painted moose sculptures and pianos around town ... both independent fundraisers for local arts organizations.