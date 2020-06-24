Art Deco in Town
The Aloha Tower is an iconic and historic landmark in Hawaii. Built to show the Aloha spirit to Honolulu
in 1926 and to house the Harbor Master’s traffic control center for Honolulu Harbor, the tower still stands to serve those initiatives. The marketplace associated with the Tower is a series of small shops and restaurants. The Marketplace comes to life when cruise ships dock in town. Aloha Tower is photogenic, and visitors can take in the view from the top of the Tower for free admission. Look for changes to the Aloha Tower Marketplace. Hawaii Pacific University has plans to rejuvenate the property and incorporate some of the buildings into campus.