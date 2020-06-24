Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Aloha Tower Marketplace

1 Aloha Tower Dr, Honolulu, HI 96813, USA
Website
| +1 808-544-1453
Art Deco in Town Honolulu Hawaii United States

More info

Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 9pm

Art Deco in Town

The Aloha Tower is an iconic and historic landmark in Hawaii. Built to show the Aloha spirit to Honolulu in 1926 and to house the Harbor Master’s traffic control center for Honolulu Harbor, the tower still stands to serve those initiatives. The marketplace associated with the Tower is a series of small shops and restaurants. The Marketplace comes to life when cruise ships dock in town. Aloha Tower is photogenic, and visitors can take in the view from the top of the Tower for free admission. Look for changes to the Aloha Tower Marketplace. Hawaii Pacific University has plans to rejuvenate the property and incorporate some of the buildings into campus.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer
13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer
What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories
Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories