Aloft Orlando Downtown

500 South Orange Avenue
Website
Aloft Orlando Downtown

There’s more to Orlando than theme parks, especially downtown, where you’ll find top-tier concert acts, upscale taquerias, lakefront markets—and no mouse ears in sight. Housed in a repurposed 1960s office building, Aloft Orlando cleverly kept the 10-foot ceilings, teak wall panelling, and mid-century modern vibe from its original iteration, and added a buzzy lobby bar and lounge (where you can listen to live acoustic performances) as well as an outdoor pool. Spacious guest rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, mini-fridges, and Bliss spa bath amenities, while suites invite business travelers to spread out between a separate seating and work area. The hotel’s Dog in Residence program brings in shelter dogs to interact with visitors, hoping to foster a forever-home love connection. Traveling with your own pet? Fido lodges for free and gets special treats and toys for the duration of his stay.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

