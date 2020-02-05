Where are you going?
Aloft Hotel

51 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
Website
| +1 828-232-2838
Opening in August, Starwood’s new Asheville property is a high-tech option in bluegrass country. Amenities include a 24-hour snack pantry, a gym, and a big-screen-appointed lobby. When you’re not exploring the neighborhood art scene, lounge around the modernist outdoor seating area or sip a signature Fiji Lychee cocktail in the W XYZ bar. This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue. Read Emma John’s feature on the North Carolina bluegrass scene.

By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

