Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Aloft Brussels Schuman

Place Jean Rey, 1040 Bruxelles, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 800 08 88
A Trendy Modern Hotel in the EU District Brussels Belgium
Check Availability >

A Trendy Modern Hotel in the EU District

The A Loft hotel in Brussels is part of the boutique line of trendy hotels by Starwood’s W Hotels chain. Located between the heart of the European Commission district and busy Place Jourdan, the A Loft is perfectly situated for both business and pleasure.

The XYZ Bar is a popular spot with locals and is frequently used for expat and business meet-up events. The free wifi throughout the hotel is also a popular feature. Rooms are bright and modern and the bathrooms include ‘rain shower’ style showerheads.

Whether you work out in the gym, shoot some pool in the game room, or relax in the cocktail bar, the A Loft will provide a hip and relaxed stay in Brussels.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points