Aloft Brussels Schuman
Place Jean Rey, 1040 Bruxelles, Belgium
| +32 2 800 08 88
A Trendy Modern Hotel in the EU DistrictThe A Loft hotel in Brussels is part of the boutique line of trendy hotels by Starwood’s W Hotels chain. Located between the heart of the European Commission district and busy Place Jourdan, the A Loft is perfectly situated for both business and pleasure.
The XYZ Bar is a popular spot with locals and is frequently used for expat and business meet-up events. The free wifi throughout the hotel is also a popular feature. Rooms are bright and modern and the bathrooms include ‘rain shower’ style showerheads.
Whether you work out in the gym, shoot some pool in the game room, or relax in the cocktail bar, the A Loft will provide a hip and relaxed stay in Brussels.