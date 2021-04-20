Where are you going?
Almdorf Seinerzeit

Vorderkoflach 36, 9564 Patergassen, Austria
Website
| +43 4275 7201
Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm

Luxurious Mountain Cottages in Carinthia

Enjoy the rustic charm of a mountain hut with a luxurious twist. Almdorf Seinerzeit offers cottages (huts, chalets, and a hunting lodge) that evoke the timelessness of traditional Austria with a spa and culinary experience.

Fresh Carinthian cuisine can be served in your kitchen, at Restaurant Fellacher, or in the Holzknechthütte, where a maximum of only four people can eat.

The spa services include a Herbal and Hay Bath in wooden bathtub, and there's an amazing sauna panorama.

By Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert

Eva Schmiedleitner
almost 7 years ago

Almdorf Seinerzeit offers you the ultimate break from your hectic life. Live in your own individual mountain hut, which, despite its traditional décor, offers luxurious living to any guest, and enjoy the peacefulness of Carinthia’s breathtaking scenery. Many of the huts have their own private sauna and hot tub, giving you the privacy and comfort of a real home. There are even some culinary treasures to be discovered at Almdorf Seinerzeit, as your hosts are dedicated to quality and convenience across the board. The main restaurant only uses products from the neighboring farms, and for the truly unique dining experience, you can book the Holzknechthütte, which holds a maximum of four people and thus the title of the world’s smallest restaurant.

