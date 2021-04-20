Almdorf Seinerzeit

Almdorf Seinerzeit offers you the ultimate break from your hectic life. Live in your own individual mountain hut, which, despite its traditional décor, offers luxurious living to any guest, and enjoy the peacefulness of Carinthia’s breathtaking scenery. Many of the huts have their own private sauna and hot tub, giving you the privacy and comfort of a real home. There are even some culinary treasures to be discovered at Almdorf Seinerzeit, as your hosts are dedicated to quality and convenience across the board. The main restaurant only uses products from the neighboring farms, and for the truly unique dining experience, you can book the Holzknechthütte, which holds a maximum of four people and thus the title of the world’s smallest restaurant.