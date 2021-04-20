Almdorf Seinerzeit
Vorderkoflach 36, 9564 Patergassen, Austria
| +43 4275 7201
Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm
Luxurious Mountain Cottages in CarinthiaEnjoy the rustic charm of a mountain hut with a luxurious twist. Almdorf Seinerzeit offers cottages (huts, chalets, and a hunting lodge) that evoke the timelessness of traditional Austria with a spa and culinary experience.
Fresh Carinthian cuisine can be served in your kitchen, at Restaurant Fellacher, or in the Holzknechthütte, where a maximum of only four people can eat.
The spa services include a Herbal and Hay Bath in wooden bathtub, and there's an amazing sauna panorama.
