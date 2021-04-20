Where are you going?
AlmaLusa Baixa/Chiado

Praça do Município 21, 1100-365 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 269 7440
AlmaLusa Baixa/Chiado Lisboa Portugal
Housed in an 18th-century building on the Praça do Município, the site of Lisbon’s City Hall, AlmaLusa Baixa/Chiado has just 28 rooms and suites defined by plush beds, a muted color scheme of whites, grays and browns, and views either of the elegant square or an inner patio. But thoughtful room amenities—among them a pillow menu and complimentary 4G smartphones loaded with the hotel’s app for recommendations, booking taxis, and more—give the impression of a much larger property. Plus, the concierge goes out of its way to help guests explore what Lisbon has to offer, from providing a running expert to help navigate street routes to arranging tile-painting lessons, surfing instruction, and even dolphin-watching excursions. Need some pampering after all of that activity? In-room massage treatments are also available.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

