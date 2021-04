Allyu Handicrafts

Allyu Almacen is one of Latin America's largest collection of handicrafts for sale. There is also a folk museum which was founded to preserve Latin America's artisan traditions. To the native Andean peoples, the world Allyu emphasizes the importance of community. The warehouse is teeming with handmade textiles, tapestries, ceramics, mates, religious figurines, wood carvings and furniture. Ruta Panamericana 8343, Chacras de Coria, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza ; +54 261 496 1213