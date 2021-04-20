Where are you going?
Allure Resort Stradbroke Island

E Coast Rd
Website
| +61 7 3415 0000
Cute Beach Shacks on Stradbroke Island
Cute Beach Shacks on Stradbroke Island

Brightly coloured beach shacks make Allure Resort my favourite place to stay on Stradbroke Island. Beats sharing walls, floors and ceilings with your neighbours!

The shacks are modern, bright and breezy and have their own small kitchen, loft-style bedroom and private back deck, complete with a BBQ. We could have stayed for a week!

We stayed in Shack 18 which is owner-managed by Harry & Robyn, who were great. Couldn't have been happier and can't wait to stay again!

By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

