Allure Resort Stradbroke Island E Coast Rd

Cute Beach Shacks on Stradbroke Island Brightly coloured beach shacks make Allure Resort my favourite place to stay on Stradbroke Island. Beats sharing walls, floors and ceilings with your neighbours!



The shacks are modern, bright and breezy and have their own small kitchen, loft-style bedroom and private back deck, complete with a BBQ. We could have stayed for a week!



We stayed in Shack 18 which is owner-managed by Harry & Robyn, who were great. Couldn't have been happier and can't wait to stay again!



