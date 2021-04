Allstate Arena 6920 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA

Allstate Arena With 18,500 seats, the Allstate Arena is large enough to host the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Disney on Ice, even a monster truck rally—as well as just about any other big, glitzy spectacle that comes to town. The concession stands offer basic (hot dogs, pretzels, beer) but plentiful fare.