Allman Brothers Band Museum
2321 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204, USA
| +1 478-741-5551
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Sun 11am - 4pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 6pm
Macon's Allman Brothers Band MuseumDriving on Vineville Avenue, you might not suspect that the giant Tudor home to your right is a museum devoted to one of the biggest musical acts to come out of the South: The Allman Brothers Band. The band's popularity exploded in the 1960s, and in 1970 the band, their families, and their friends moved into the sleepy town.
It was near this house where Duane Allman and Berry Oakley died in motorcycle accidents a year apart. Shortly after that, the band members left Macon, but the house became a museum in the 1990s. The museum has the biggest collection of ABB memorabilia and has been renovated to how it looked when the band lived there.