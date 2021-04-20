Allen's
143 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON M4K 1N2, Canada
+1 416-463-3086
More info
Sat, Sun 10:30am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 11pm
One of Toronto's Best PubsAllen's is an institution down on the Danforth. Nestled in the heart of Greektown, Allen's is as much a destination as the famed neighborhood itself; the place is busy every night of the week, and a few movies have even been filmed inside.
The beer list is about five pages long, and the wine list doesn't suffer for it either. The food—like the polenta chips, and the calamari—are excellent, and it's one of the only places in Toronto with a gigantic tree growing out of the middle of the patio. If I hadn't forgot my SLR battery at home, I wouldn't have had to shoot this on my cell phone (and I could have really showed off one of Toronto's best pubs).