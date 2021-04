Alleluya Bar & Cafe [CLOSED] Shop 20 St Kevin Arcade 179/183 Karangahape Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland 1010, New Zealand

K' Road Koffee K Road (Karangahape Rd if you want to give it its full name) has a secret hideaway called St Kevins Arcade. And at the very back of that arcade is Alleluya. It's the epitome of K Road - quirky, intelligent, alternative, bohemian and socially-aware. It's away from the street itself with an outlook onto Myers Park, and if you're a hipster this will be your home away from home. I'll put a vote in for the coffee too.