Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Alle Fratte di Trastevere

Dining in Trastevere Rome Italy

Dining in Trastevere

Trastevere is one of the most romantic neighborhoods in Rome, located on the west bank of the Tiber river. There are so many picture-like and hidden alleys in this neighborhood, leading to beautiful piazzas. This is one of the oldest areas of Rome and these days there are quite foreign academic institutes and therefore more expats and students.
There are great restaurants in Trastevere, some might be too touristy.
Better search for good and authentic restaurants, such as Via Delle Frattei, where the owner himself can sometimes serve you lunch
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points