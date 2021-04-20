One-stop Gourmet Market in Tribeca
In-the-know New Yorkers do all their gourmet food shopping at Tribeca’s one year old European-style market, All Good Things. As its name suggests, you’ll only find the very best goods procured by the city’s top vendors here – lovely monochrome hand-tied stems from Polux Fleuriste, chicory-flavored New Orleans
iced coffee from Blue Bottle, indulgent ganaches from Brooklyn’s Nunu Chocolates, creamy organic ice cream scoops from Blue Marble, artisanal cheeses from Cavaniola’s, and fine cuts from the fantastic Dickson’s Farmstand Meats. A colorful selection of seasonal veggies (ramps!) and fresh sustainable seafood are on display at the All Good Things Fish & Produce Stand, curated by chef Ryan Tate (formerly of Soho’s Savoy.) For dinner Thurs-Sat, head downstairs to Le Restaurant where Tate whips up a 6-course prix fixe menu -- no choice, no substitution, $100.