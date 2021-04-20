All American Video & Electrncs
1306 Tamson Dr # 201, Cambria, CA 93428, USA
TechnostalgiaCambria is worth a brief stop when driving between San Francisco and L.A. on the Route 1 Pacific Highway. It's best known for its proximity to Hearst Castle and the sun bathing seals at Piedras Blancas, but the town itself has a cute main street dotted with some local shops and cafes.
Despite Cambria's quaintness, I was of course drawn most to the colorful peeling walls and handmade robot sign of an abandoned video store.