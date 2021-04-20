The Ultimate Indonesian Cruise—for Non-Cruisers

To those who think they aren’t cruisers, we dare you to spend a week aboard the Alila Puranama and not fall in love with the high seas. Here, three reasons to bust out the top-siders:1) The Alila Purnama—modeled after a Phinisi, the traditional vessels used by Indonesian seafarers—is no sea mall. The ship is handcrafted from top to bottom, with teak and rattan furniture made by Indonesian artists, an on-board dive center, and space for only 10 passengers. It’s intimate (five suites and a 14-person crew), but with three decks and two different dining lounges, spacious enough that you won’t feel suffocated by your shipmates.2) Alila brings its attentive and knowledgeable service to the Alila Purnama. No detail is overlooked, from the handwoven textiles on the beds to Alila’s own line of herbal body products in each bathroom.3) The destination: Raja Ampat, a 1,500-island archipelago in Indonesia’s West Guinea province. Here, your primary companions will be the marine life (including more than 540 types of coral and 700-plus species of mollusks) and thousands of tiny, uninhabited islands.From $14,600. Photo courtesy of Alila Purnama.