Alice's Tea Cup 102 West 73rd Street

More info Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm

An Alice in Wonderland Tea Break I'm a self-proclaimed kid at heart, so naturally, I gravitate toward anything having to do with fairy tales. During my first year living in New York I discovered Alice's Tea Cup, a tea parlor with Alice in Wonderland theme decor. (It has three locations, described as "chapters," with the original chapter 1 on the Upper West Side.) In my opinion, it's a great alternative to Serendipity, which is often flooded with tourists and usually has a two-hour wait before being seated. Alternatively, unless you head to Alice's Tea Cup during brunch time on the weekends, more often than not, you can snag a table and release your inner child. If you opt for "The Nibble," you'll be treated to tea, a scone of your choice, and a sandwich.