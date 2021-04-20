Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Alice's Tea Cup

102 West 73rd Street
Website
| +1 212-799-3006
An Alice in Wonderland Tea Break New York New York United States
Wonderful Breakfast Experience New York New York United States
An Alice in Wonderland Tea Break New York New York United States
Wonderful Breakfast Experience New York New York United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm

An Alice in Wonderland Tea Break

I'm a self-proclaimed kid at heart, so naturally, I gravitate toward anything having to do with fairy tales. During my first year living in New York I discovered Alice's Tea Cup, a tea parlor with Alice in Wonderland theme decor. (It has three locations, described as "chapters," with the original chapter 1 on the Upper West Side.) In my opinion, it's a great alternative to Serendipity, which is often flooded with tourists and usually has a two-hour wait before being seated. Alternatively, unless you head to Alice's Tea Cup during brunch time on the weekends, more often than not, you can snag a table and release your inner child. If you opt for "The Nibble," you'll be treated to tea, a scone of your choice, and a sandwich. 
By Megan Eileen McDonough

More Recommendations

Laura Vicinanza
almost 7 years ago

Wonderful Breakfast Experience

Alice's Tea Cup in the Upper East Side provides an extensive selection of teas to chose from as well as a pastry bar that will make your mouth water. I tried the signature "Alice's tea" and was delighted! The food is wonderful as well. I ordered the homemade granola with vanilla yogurt and I can honestly say it was the best granola I've ever had. If you're in the area and want a tea break or breakfast/brunch place, definitely give this place a try.
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points