Ali Barbour's Group

Drinks with DromedariesResidents of Diani Beach on the Kenyan coast must have a good laugh when the camels are brought out: travelers trip over themselves to ogle them. Something about seeing camels on a white sand beach in Kenya sends a clear message that you’re not in Kansas anymore.
The bedecked - and somewhat beleaguered-looking - camels can be seen lounging at all hours on the southern coast (not a bad job). These were photographed waiting patiently just outside of Forty Thieves' Beach Bar in Diani, Kenya, where we opted for piña coladas rather than a ride.
If you’re the type who doesn’t mind being “that person up on the camel,” negotiate with the accompanying handler to enjoy the camel’s-eye view of the lively bars and the lively inhabitants and visitors from the beach.