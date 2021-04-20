Alfies Antique Centre 13-25 Church Street

Alfies Antique Market, London Tucked in an Art Deco building, Alfies Antique Market can easily have the potential to become the new Portobello Road Market.



In this market you can find antique furniture, knickknacks house, lamps, Scandinavian glassware, clothes and hats from the sixties; dresses, belts, skirts, jewelry, coats!

Excellent vintage posters that can and should be framed, photos Unframed already; textiles from Africa, books, shoes, etc. many beautiful things.

At the top of this building, there is a great cafe (indoors and outdoors) with some umbrellas (for the UK Summer) with a great view of the rooftops around.