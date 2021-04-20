Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Alfies Antique Centre

13-25 Church Street
Website
| +44 20 7723 6066
Alfies Antique Market, London London United Kingdom

Alfies Antique Market, London

Tucked in an Art Deco building, Alfies Antique Market can easily have the potential to become the new Portobello Road Market.

In this market you can find antique furniture, knickknacks house, lamps, Scandinavian glassware, clothes and hats from the sixties; dresses, belts, skirts, jewelry, coats!
Excellent vintage posters that can and should be framed, photos Unframed already; textiles from Africa, books, shoes, etc. many beautiful things.
At the top of this building, there is a great cafe (indoors and outdoors) with some umbrellas (for the UK Summer) with a great view of the rooftops around.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points