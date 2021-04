Sometimes it's difficult to summarize a place when you're still there. Sometimes it's impossible no matter the distance. Lisbon is like that. Case in point: Alfama. The oldest surviving section of Lisbon’s 1755 earthquake, these medieval alleyways comprise a neighborhood where balconies are strung with drying laundry, walls are tiled, and pigeons strut down stairwells.Despite having the Lisbon Lux walking tour in hand, I got lost several times as I stumbled from the Portas do Sol viewpoint down the labyrinthe streets. I discovered defunct fountains and a locals-only cafe where I ate a tostas queijo (grilled cheese) and finished with a galão (latte) and pastel de nata (Portuguese egg tart). On my walk, I came across few people, many pigeons, and several surreptitious Catholic shrines draped in wilting flower chains, incense burned at the feet of saints. The Igreja de São Miguel was closed, leaving its gilded interiors to my imagination. As evening neared, I meandered through the dusk-lit Lisbon Cathedral. Alone in the cloisters where Roman ruins are being excavated, I stood on planks and wondered what streets lie beneath the ones on which I’d walked for hours. But then the trolleys outside shattered the silence, a pigeon shifted in its roost, and the tombs of noblemen seemed to grumble against a growing wind. I walked into a square busy with rush hour as the sun set on the rooftops of Alfama and I attempted, with only the city as my compass, to find my way home.