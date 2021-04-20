Alex's Flamingo Groves & Gift Shop 236 N Federal Hwy Suite 101, Dania Beach, FL 33004, USA

Retro Florida Souvenirs and Oranges Even before carry-on luggage restrictions, it was difficult to travel with a crate of oranges, but for tourists visiting Florida, they were the must-have souvenir. Flamingo Groves was one of the pioneers in shipping fruit to the citrus-hungry, and while today you can order fruit online, you can also go right to the source in Dania Beach, close to the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport.



Part fruit stand, and part souvenir shop, Alex's Flamingo Groves & Gift Shop has all manner of shell, flamingo, and beach glass paraphernalia, in all their tacky glory. If all that Florida kitsch doesn't dazzle you, order a glass of fresh-squeezed juice and decide how many pounds of oranges you'll ship home.