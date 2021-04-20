One Cupcake, Two Cupcake, A Box of Cupcakes
It seems like there is a cupcake store in every city these days. I generally don’t go in to them – not because I don’t like cupcakes but because I do like cupcakes. At a recent lunch break, I met the two owners of Alexandria Cupcake along with a very enthusiastic fan of theirs who had a recommendation for me. He gave me the name of the cupcake I had to have and told me that he could eat it in two bites, it was that good! I told them I would check out their store though in the back of mind, I wasn’t going to go. Then it happened. I passed by the store one day. It looked harmless from the outside. I thought I would just check it out just so I could ease my conscience that I had indeed gone inside as I said I would. In I went. I scanned the selections and I remembered the fan’s recommendation – Dark Chocolate Guiness cupcake with Bailey’s Irish cream frosting. What the heck, I was here. I asked if they had the cupcake and they did so I handed over my cash and in return, got one good looking dessert. One bite and I thought I had died and gone to cupcake heaven. Dense, dark, chocolate-y and not too sweet with a subtle, malty taste of the Guinness. To add to the richness of it all was the topping – slightly tangy, slightly salty. I took me four bites to finish it off and then I was back for another one. After that, I bought a small box of cupcakes to take back to the office and share. Yes, I do have a wee bit of self control.