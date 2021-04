One of the Best Brewery Tours in the World

Alexander Keith's beer has been brewed in Halifax since 1820, making it one of the oldest commercial breweries in North America. Today the beer is brewed across Canada and the original brewery in downtown Halifax offers one of the best brewery tours in the world. Actors portray characters from the 1820s and transport you into the life of the brewery at that time. You will learn how the beer is carefully brewed and will be entertained with singing, dancing, and games. At the end of it all you get to enjoy some of the beer for yourself.