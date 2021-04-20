Alex and Ani Cherry Creek

Spiritual Shopping
For some, shopping can be a spiritual experience, and jewelers Alex and Ani have taken it to another level with pretty eco-friendly gold, silver, and colorful crystal charms that have each been blessed by a shaman. The company, founded by free spirit Carolyn Rafaelian, lives by the mantra that it's not that they sell bracelets, but that they sell positive energy. Buy all the positives vibes you'd like and stack the bangles up, at the brand new Denver store in Cherry Creek North. Look for charms full of symbolism for a special friend, or for locals, pick up the Broncos Bangle just in time for the Super Bowl.