Aldwych Theatre

Curtain Call to the West End
Like visiting Tower Bridge or waving to the Queen at Buckingham Palace, seeing a production in the West End is a defining London
attraction. Even if you don’t have a stack of playbills stashed away at home, and you never meekly recited a line in a high school revival, watching a performance in a West End theater will make you a front-row fan. Many of the theaters in Soho and Covent Garden are within walking distance to one another, so you could always pick a play based on window-shopping. But if you’d like to have a schedule, search online for matinee performances that will save you a few pounds. After the final curtain, walk through Covent Garden – specifically, the restaurants on and around Wellington Street – for menus that have discounted, “happy hour” type prices for theatergoers.