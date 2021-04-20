Where are you going?
Aldwych Theatre

49 Aldwych, London WC2B 4DF, UK
| +44 845 200 7981
Curtain Call to the West End London United Kingdom

Mon, Wed - Sat 10am - 8pm
Tue 10am - 5pm

Curtain Call to the West End

Like visiting Tower Bridge or waving to the Queen at Buckingham Palace, seeing a production in the West End is a defining London attraction. Even if you don’t have a stack of playbills stashed away at home, and you never meekly recited a line in a high school revival, watching a performance in a West End theater will make you a front-row fan. Many of the theaters in Soho and Covent Garden are within walking distance to one another, so you could always pick a play based on window-shopping. But if you’d like to have a schedule, search online for matinee performances that will save you a few pounds. After the final curtain, walk through Covent Garden – specifically, the restaurants on and around Wellington Street – for menus that have discounted, “happy hour” type prices for theatergoers.
By Kelly Dawson , AFAR Local Expert

