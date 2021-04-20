Alcron Hotel Prague
Alcron Hotel PragueFans of Art Deco will be in their element at the Alcron Hotel, housed in a 1932 building in Prague’s Old Town and brought back to its former glory by esteemed hospitality designer Maria Vafiadis. Alighting in the lobby, with its gleaming marble and ceilings highlighted by period lighting, you’re following in the footsteps of such former guests as Winston Churchill and Charlie Chaplin. Rooms are sleek and stylish with mirrored walls, chrome accents, and spacious marble bathrooms with heated floors. Adding to the mystique is the property’s Alcron restaurant, one of only a handful of Michelin-starred restaurants in the city and where chef Roman Paulus holds cooking classes. If you’re looking for something slightly less rarefied, La Rotonde serves classic local cuisine, which can be enjoyed on the terrace in warmer months, while the Be Bop Lobby Bar serves inventive cocktails and snacks.
Only a few blocks from Wenceslas Square, the 206-room Alcron Hotel is at once an Art Deco period piece and a fully modern accommodation with comfortable rooms (some with views of Prague Castle) and free Wi-Fi. Dine at the Michelin-starred Alcron restaurant.