Alchymist Grand Hotel & Spa

Tržiště 19/19, 110 00 Malá Strana, Czechia
Website
| +420 257 286 011
Alchymist Grand Hotel & Spa

Nestled in the heart of the medieval Malá Strana district, just a few short blocks to the Charles Bridge and Prague Castle, the opulent Hotel Alchymist resides within four historic homes—the oldest from the 16th century—that were once connected by underground tunnels. But there’s nothing primitive about the property, whose name is a reference to Prague’s 17th-century reputation as the capital of the dark arts. The hotel flaunts its Baroque pedigree in rooms embellished with gilt-framed mirrors, silk damask fabrics, plush four-poster beds, and loads of antiques and art. Guests have free use of the health club—fittingly located in a cellar where a crystal chandelier hangs over a mosaic-tiled plunge pool and an antique Chinese bed graces the relaxation area—but there’s also a spa and sauna for more targeted pampering. The Aquarius restaurant serves first-rate Italian fare (and a breakfast buffet in the morning), but to start dinner on the right note, head to the lobby bar for the complimentary wine and cheese tasting each evening.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

