Alchemy

Jalan Penestanan Kelod No.75, Sayan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 361 971981
Cleanse Yourself at Alchemy Ubud Indonesia

Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm

Cleanse Yourself at Alchemy

Alchemy is one of the most popular spots on the Ubud clean eating scene and it's also one of the most serious.
It offers everything from raw and vegan food, an amazing salad and juice bar, eco and body friendly products and if you really want to feel fresh there is also a holistic clinic that specialises in colon cleansing upstairs.
Outdoor seating is available front and back and inside is open and airy.
Alchemy is situated in Penestanan, a village that sits just above the Wos River on the west side of Ubud. It's an easy 15 minute stroll or a couple of minutes by motorbike.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

