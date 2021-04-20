Alcázar of Toledo
s/n Calle Unión
+34 925 23 88 00
Thur - Tue 11am - 5pm
Holy Toledo!Walking under massive archways, getting lost on cramped side streets, and following the sparkling, firefly-like lights of Toledo leaves you feeling like you’ve stepped into a fairy tale.
Religion lies at the heart of Toledo’s history, and because of the history of religious tolerance between Jews, Muslims, and Christians, the city was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Places of worship from each religion are represented: Santa Maria la Blanca—a former synagogue turned church, and Cristo de la Luz mosque—to name a few of my favorites.
Across from the mosque is a tea and shisha shop of the same name. Enjoy the baklava and conversation of the owner while recharging your batteries for the next adventure...
Test your stamina and try to tackle the Roman Circus, El Greco Museum, the Cathedral, and a walk along the river to cap it all off.
Tip : Purchase your return ticket to Madrid from the train station, as the office in Toledo closes during siesta and can you leave you stranded in the tiny town longer than intended!
Photo by Brian Hammonds/Flickr.