A Different Side of Paris
The streets radiating from rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis are booming with destination restaurants and bars. This isn't postcard Paris
, but it's a lively (chaotic but safe) reflection of the diversity found in France today. Mixed in among the African hair salons, Turkish kebab stands, and cheap joints for Moroccan couscous are a growing number of great restaurants including Albion, a recent opening by two Brits that has won the hearts of French critics. 80 Rue du Faubourg Poissonnière, 33/(0) 1-4246-0244.