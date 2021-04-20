Where are you going?
Albion

80 Rue du Faubourg Poissonnière, 75010 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 42 46 02 44
The streets radiating from rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis are booming with destination restaurants and bars. This isn't postcard Paris, but it's a lively (chaotic but safe) reflection of the diversity found in France today. Mixed in among the African hair salons, Turkish kebab stands, and cheap joints for Moroccan couscous are a growing number of great restaurants including Albion, a recent opening by two Brits that has won the hearts of French critics. 80 Rue du Faubourg Poissonnière, 33/(0) 1-4246-0244.
By Meg Zimbeck , AFAR Contributor

