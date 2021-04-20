Alausi
Alausi, Ecuador
Riding the Devil's Nose Train through the AndesSee our full list of Where to Go in 2015.
Take a ride on the Devil’s Nose Train, a feat of railroad engineering that offers spectacular views of the Ecuadorean Andes. From Riobamba, it’s a two-hour bus ride to the small town of Alausi, where tickets can be purchased. Seats on the right side of the train offer spectacular views on both the ascent and the 2,600-foot, 45-degree descent.
Silver Sea Cruises recently introduced the train ride as a part of a five-day land excursion in Ecuador, a great option for the traveler who prefers a more flexible journey than most cruises offer. This excursion is part of Silver Sea’s popular South American cruise itinerary, which travels from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Valparaiso, Chile over the course of 18 days. The excursion is an opportunity for travelers to immerse themselves in the cultural and natural diversity of Ecuador's Andean region. Guests enjoy authentic Ecuadorian food in Quito and hiking and volcano views in Cotopaxi National Park before heading to Riobamba and Alausi to catch the Devil’s Nose Train.
From $8,250