Alaska SeaLife Center

301 Railway Ave, Seward, AK 99664, USA
+1 888-378-2525
Sun - Sat 12pm - 5pm

Alaska SeaLife Center

Steller sea lions steal the show at this research facility, which doubles as a terrific educational attraction and also the state’s only permanent marine-mammal rehab site. The Steller males can top out at 3.3 meters (11 feet) in length and over 1,100 kilograms (2,500 pounds): This impressive bulk helps them protect their harems of up to 20 females. The center is also home to seals, salmon and puffins, alongside less well-known critters like Muppet-looking wolf eels and giant Pacific octopuses, which are among the world’s most intelligent animals.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

Rainer Jenss
Family Travel Correspondent
almost 7 years ago

Some Good Comes out of the Exxon Valdez Mess

Perfect for kids, this state-of-the-art marine science aquarium was built with the reparation funds from the Exxon Valdez oil spill. Make sure to take time for a behind-the-scenes tour, where you’ll learn more about their impressive wildlife rehabilitation work.

