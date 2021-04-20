Alaska SeaLife Center 301 Railway Ave, Seward, AK 99664, USA

More info Sun - Sat 12pm - 5pm

Alaska SeaLife Center Steller sea lions steal the show at this research facility, which doubles as a terrific educational attraction and also the state’s only permanent marine-mammal rehab site. The Steller males can top out at 3.3 meters (11 feet) in length and over 1,100 kilograms (2,500 pounds): This impressive bulk helps them protect their harems of up to 20 females. The center is also home to seals, salmon and puffins, alongside less well-known critters like Muppet-looking wolf eels and giant Pacific octopuses, which are among the world’s most intelligent animals.