Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Alaska Sea Adventures

413 Sandy Beach Rd, Petersburg, AK 99833, USA
Website
| +1 907-772-4700
Experiencing Southeast Alaska by Small Ship Petersburg Alaska United States

Experiencing Southeast Alaska by Small Ship

Whale-watching, bear-watching, kayaking, deep-sea fishing and glacier-hiking are just some of the ways you can spend your days while cruising on a small ship in Alaska’s Inside Passage. The vast majority of these ships are old fishing vessels that have been renovated and repurposed with modern conveniences and a handful of exquisite staterooms. Some of the best trips in the region are those from Alaska Sea Adventures. Itineraries and trip lengths vary, but most of the ships stop at ports such as Petersburg and pride themselves on the ability to go up and into narrow inlets and fjords—places larger cruise ships that frequent the area simply can’t get. These intimate trips can feel like the captain and his crew are planning the agenda just for you. Summer is the best time to head north, as the sun shines for 18 hours a day, the wildlife is most active, and the fish are biting.
By Matt Villano , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points