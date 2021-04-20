Alaska Sea Adventures 413 Sandy Beach Rd, Petersburg, AK 99833, USA

Experiencing Southeast Alaska by Small Ship Whale-watching, bear-watching, kayaking, deep-sea fishing and glacier-hiking are just some of the ways you can spend your days while cruising on a small ship in Alaska’s Inside Passage. The vast majority of these ships are old fishing vessels that have been renovated and repurposed with modern conveniences and a handful of exquisite staterooms. Some of the best trips in the region are those from Alaska Sea Adventures. Itineraries and trip lengths vary, but most of the ships stop at ports such as Petersburg and pride themselves on the ability to go up and into narrow inlets and fjords—places larger cruise ships that frequent the area simply can’t get. These intimate trips can feel like the captain and his crew are planning the agenda just for you. Summer is the best time to head north, as the sun shines for 18 hours a day, the wildlife is most active, and the fish are biting.