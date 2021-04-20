Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Alana Estate Vineyard

Puruatanga Road
Website
| +64 21 649 766
A Glass of Wine at Alana Estate Ponatahi New Zealand

A Glass of Wine at Alana Estate

A small and boutique wine-producing region, Martinborough is relatively new by international standards, but this little town packs a punch.

One of my favorite vineyards is Alana Estate, tucked away down a little lane in Martinborough. With a beautiful patio and terrace overlooking the vineyard and a delicious tasting menu, there's a reason I keep coming back here every time I'm in the area.

Founded in 1993, with many award-winning wines to chose from in a fabulous location, some of the featured wines include pinot noir, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, and riesling.

In the summertime they host many concerts on the estate, as well as participate in the Toast Martinborough festival in November.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points