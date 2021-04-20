Alana Estate Vineyard Puruatanga Road

A Glass of Wine at Alana Estate A small and boutique wine-producing region, Martinborough is relatively new by international standards, but this little town packs a punch.



One of my favorite vineyards is Alana Estate, tucked away down a little lane in Martinborough. With a beautiful patio and terrace overlooking the vineyard and a delicious tasting menu, there's a reason I keep coming back here every time I'm in the area.



Founded in 1993, with many award-winning wines to chose from in a fabulous location, some of the featured wines include pinot noir, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, and riesling.



In the summertime they host many concerts on the estate, as well as participate in the Toast Martinborough festival in November.