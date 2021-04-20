Alamo Drafthouse DFW

Austin's Dine-In Theater Hits DFW
At last, the zany theatrical fun movie geeks used to drive to Austin
for has landed in Richardson. Alamo Drafthouse, while a predominantly first-run-film-showing kind of place, is famed for its quirky, offbeat repertory programming. Think comedy troupe voice-overs for Terminator 2, sing-along sessions to your favorite music videos, and Hobbit-inspired meals served with The Lord of the Rings
. Alamo's got it covered. Not in a movie mood? The lobby bar, Glass Half Full, features its own programming such as gaming and meet-the-local-brewer nights. Movies are historically known as dating 'no-nos,' but Alamo can make for a particularly fantastic evening.