Alamo BBQ
2202 Jefferson Ave
| +1 804-592-3138
Sun 12pm - 8:30pm
Tue - Thur 11am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 9:30pm
Texas BBQ at the AlamoBBQ is a part of Southern culture, and every state has a specific way of doing it. Different meats and styles of sauces are worshiped in different locations. Richmond has plenty of really incredible BBQ joints that do Virginia-style BBQ right, but even the most die-hard VA BBQ advocate can still appreciate a little something different every now and again.
The Alamo does Texas style BBQ, which means in addition to the traditional brisket, ribs, and sandwiches, they also offer BBQ tacos and burritos. And it means that a standard side of mac 'n' cheese has jalapeños in it. Not too shabby.
The take out window offers only outdoor seating under a large awning, so it's perfect eating on a warm night. And there are fish and vegetable options for anyone who shies away from the red meat but still appreciates their BBQ.