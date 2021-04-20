Where are you going?
Aladdin Falafel Corner

4541 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
| +1 206-548-9539
A Heaping Helping of Gyros Seattle Washington United States

Sun - Wed 11am - 2am
Thur 11am - 2:30am
Fri, Sat 11am - 3:30am

A Heaping Helping of Gyros

Not to be confused with the nearby Aladdin Gyro-cery, Aladdin Falafel Corner (in the University District) is a hole-in-the-wall favorite with thrifty students and anyone who loves a juicy, heaping gyro.

Nothing on the menu is over $10, and a gyro combo with soda and side (Greek salad, rice, or fries; skip the salad, because the gyro already comes loaded with greens) is about $7. The classic lamb-and-beef gyro is their specialty, but the chicken schwarma and falafel are also popular. There’s a somewhat shabby seating area that can get noisy when it’s full of students, but service is fast and friendly and they’re open late. A budget-friendly stop with generous portions that will get you back on your way quickly.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

