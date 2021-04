Alabama School of Fine Arts 1800 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Blvd

Soul of November Dance Performance The Alabama School of Fine Arts is a public school that accepts kids into their program by audition only. They regularly host performances in dance, theater, and music, so check their site to see what's on. For the three days in November, students will perform in dance, with classical ballet and contemporary pieces. This is a great chance to support the kids and the arts, and be entertained.