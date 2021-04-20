Alabama Music Hall of Fame
617 U.S. 72 W, Tuscumbia, AL 35674, USA
| +1 256-381-4417
Tue - Sat 9am - 5pm
The Alabama Music Hall of FameThe “Muscle Shoals” documentary that debuted at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival inspired the reopening of the Alabama Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Here, interactive exhibits showcase such legends of the music world as Nat King Cole, Hank Williams, Emmylou Harris, Lionel Richie, Alabama and The Temptations. Visit to peruse Elvis' first recording contract and the equipment on which he recorded hits of the 1960s and '70s. View hundreds of personal memorabilia from Tommy Shaw of Styx, The Commodores, Tammy Wynette, Sonny James, Percy Sledge and W.C. Handy.
While a 12-foot jukebox plays rock, pop, opera and other tunes selected by visitors, you can tour the bus that took superstar group Alabama around the country or watch a video that pays homage to the Shoals' contributions to the music industry. Before leaving, record a tune in the studio to take home or purchase a souvenir in the gift shop.