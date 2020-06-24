Ala Moana Ala Moana, Honolulu, HI, USA

Mai Tai Madness The Mai Tai is the state of Hawaii's signature drink. Some airlines (Alaska Airlines) even provide complimentary mai tai beverages just prior to landing for passengers who are flying to the Islands. Mai Tais are a mix of tropical fruit juices (usually orange and pineapple, at the least) accompanied by rum and grenadine. Every restaurant and bar has its own special recipe, which makes it worth trying more than once. Perhaps there is no better place to try this beverage than Mai Tai's Bar on the top of Ala Moana Mall. Here Hawaiian music plays gently in the background and the attentive staff are ready with drinks and pupus (appetizers) when requested.